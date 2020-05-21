Miles steps out with ‘Prolific EP’

Kindly Share This Story:

Pluckyhit Global Records artiste Miles has been a good student of the music game, studying and perfecting his craft and the business of music since he crept into our consciousness with a slew of singles to critical acclaim.

Miles’ attitude, approach and optimism is a sure factor of his successes and destiny to be a superstar.

With his new body of work titled ‘Prolific EP’ is a strong showing off of his hustle spirit and crazy work ethic.

The 8-track Extensive Play will surely take a good listener on a reflective musical journey with the sultry and infectious transition from the first track, ‘Ghetto’ to ‘African Lady’.

The prolific EP in no distant time will be one of the best musical body of work released so far in the year 2020, as it embodies a rare mix of braggadocios sound and witty wordplay.

No doubt, Miles is a blessing to our eardrums with ear-sweetening notes and tones.

The Prolific EP can be enjoyed on https://audiomack.com/album/pluckyhits/prolific

