May Day: Gov. Abdulrazaq reiterates commitment to workers’ welfare

Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara on Friday reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state.

The governor said this in his message to Kwara workers on the occasion of the May Day celebration.

His message was released in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

Abdulrazaq, who congratulated the workers in the state, said that they deserved the best while the government would always listen to their grievances.

“I stand in solidarity with the workers across the world especially in Kwara State where our administration has been consistent in listening to them, creating a better working atmosphere and protecting their dignity and professionalism.

“Whatever the circumstances, we will make sure to always cater to the workers within the limit allowed by resources and demand for collective sacrifice in the midst of a global economic meltdown.

“The constant and timely salary payments, purchase of modern tools and vehicles, and restoration of running cost for optimal service delivery are just a few examples in this regard.

“Days ahead promise to be tough for every segment of the society in the face of a sharp reduction in revenues.

“Our administration will not be found wanting in showing sympathy to the plight of workers, be they in the formal or informal sector,” Abdulrazaq said.

The governor commended the workers and their umbrella bodies for their support and understanding since his inauguration last year.

He urged the workers and their unions to keep faith with the administration in its efforts to cater for their welfare.

Abdulrazaq also promised to put in place the necessary infrastructure to allow for a decent work environment and an economy that would make life a lot better for all.

vanguard

