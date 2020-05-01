May Day: Ereyitomi felicitates with workers 

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National House of Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts in the globe to mark this year 2020 International labour day which is celebrated May 1 every year.

Hon. Ereyitomi enjoined Nigerian workers to be focused and continue to put in their best in service delivery to the country, adding that workers hardwork is receiving better attention from Federal Government, State, Local Government and the private sector for motivating packages hence increase in minimum wage passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Buhari cutting across all aspects of workers in the federation.

The Lawmaker while congratulating Nigerian workers commended them for their doggedness, resilience and cooperating spirit in the battle against COVID 19 that is threatening humanity worldwide, assuring that necessary support would be given as necessary.

Ereyitomi who is also employer of labour and has a vast experience on workers relations and welfare , urged workers never to give up especially in this period of higher commitment to defeating the corona virus disease pandemic.

He rekindled the hope of workers, stressing that maintaining good labour relations and championing of workers welfare in the House of Representatives will be among his top priorities.

He advised workers both those at the frontline on the corona virus fight to maintain social /physical distancing, regular hand Washing with use of sanitizer as well as use of face masks and maintaining of personal hygiene.

Ereyitomi who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC used the occasion to felicitate with workers in the Warri Federal Constituency as well as those in Delta State, he encouraged them to be steadfast and continue working in synergy with the government from Federal, States and Local administration levels.

