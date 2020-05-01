Breaking News
May Day: Ereyitomi felicitates with workers 

On 12:32 pm
The member representing  Warri Federal  Constituency at the  National House of  Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi  has congratulated  Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts in the globe to mark this year 2020 International labour day which is celebrated May 1 every year.

Hon. Ereyitomi  enjoined Nigerian workers to be focused and continue to put in their best in service delivery  to the country, adding that workers hardwork is receiving better attention from Federal Government, State, Local Government and the private sector for motivating packages hence increase in minimum wage passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Buhari cutting across all aspects of workers in the federation.

The  Lawmaker while congratulating Nigerian workers commended them for their doggedness, resilience and cooperating spirit in the battle against COVID 19 that is threatening humanity worldwide, assuring that necessary support would be given as necessary.

Ereyitomi who is also employer of labour and has a vast experience on workers relations and welfare , urged workers never to give up especially in  this period of higher commitment to defeating the corona virus disease pandemic.

He rekindled the  hope of workers, stressing that maintaining good labour relations and championing of workers welfare in the House of Representatives will be among his top priorities.

He advised workers both those at the frontline on the corona virus fight to maintain social /physical distancing, regular hand Washing with use of sanitizer as well as use of face masks and maintaining of personal hygiene.

Ereyitomi who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC used the occasion to felicitate with  workers in the Warri Federal Constituency as well as those in Delta State,  he  encouraged them to be steadfast and continue working in synergy with the government from Federal, States and Local administration levels.

