Mauritius officially virus-free after total recoveries, no new cases

Mauritius declared total recoveries from coronavirus infections as of May 11, 2020. The island nation’s official COVID-19 page said 322 people had recovered out of the 332 confirmed cases so far. 10 people have since died.

May 11 marked the fifteenth consecutive day that the no new case was recorded in the country. A lockdown, however, remains in place to contain the possible spread of the virus.

Mauritius becomes the second Africa country to have declared virus-free status after infection. Mauritania weeks ago reported full recoveries (6 recoveries and death at the time), another infection was subsequently recorded.

As of May 12, 2020, Africa’s sole virus-free nation is Mauritius. Lesotho is the sole African country yet to record a case. Eritrea, Seychelles and Mauritania each have one active case pending according to tallies by John Hopkins University.

Vanguard

