…Says Zamfara must block Katsina, Sokoto spill over

…Doles out 200 Hilux to operatives

…As State Gets 2 Police Squadrons

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Determined to keep Zamfara state fortified, Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle has told Emirs, Fulani leaders and stakeholders in Gusau to be vigilant and never allow the peaceful order reverts to the previous level in the state.

The governor, according to a statement signed by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, gave “the stern warning when he summoned a stakeholders meeting at the Government House.

Issue of security of the state and the recent attacks in neighboring Sokoto and Katsina states, were top on the agenda.

“Governor Matawalle wondered why some stakeholders who have earlier allowed peace to reign in the state are allowing themselves to slide back into criminality in some parts of the state.”

Matawalle vowed that his government will never tolerate such a situation.

‘Already, the state Government has stepped up its fight against banditry as it continues to escalate in neighboring states, especially Katsina and Sokoto.”

“This past one week, two squadrons of the Nigeria Police were established in the state while the 200 purchased Hilux vans by his administration for the fight against banditry by the security operatives have arrived the state.”

“Governor Matawalle commended the Federal Government for launching a special Military operation that will cover the entire States of the North-West and promised the total support of his administration to this effort.”

The meeting which had in attendance all the traditional rulers in the state, all the security chiefs in the state, all the leaders of Fulani groups in the state and vigilante leaders and those of ‘Yan Sa Kai, was held behind closed doors.

Governor Matawalle however, warned that the meeting was the final stage at arresting the impending threat to the acquired peace in the state.

He therefore, reiterated government’s commitment to deal decisively with individuals or group attempting to draw the hands of the clock backward.

At the end of the meeting, all leaders of the stakeholders in attendance, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and promised to ensure that the peace in the state will be maintained in spite of the recent hiccups witnessed in Tsafe, Maru and Dan Sadau communities.

Vanguard

