Master suicide bomber/spy, responsible for several Boko Haram killings, arrested

Kindly Share This Story:

Rescue woman/victim abducted 5 years ago after BHT killed her husband

Army’s mortar bombardment of BHT Camp in Gava, Gwoza which killed 15 BHT enabled her escape

7 kidnapped victims rescued from kidnappers den in Zamfara & Kebbi states

Nab 3 kidnappers in Taraba state

Arrest Wanted Gana militia member ‘Mallika’ on list of security agencies for 2 years

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In continuation of the military assault against terrorists in the North East and clearance operations against banditry and kidnapping in the North West and North Central areas of the country, troops of Ops Lafiya Dole have arrested the wanted Master suicide bomber responsible for most suicide bomb attacks that killed many people in Kondugha and Dalori areas over the years.

A woman and victim of Boko Haram brutality, Maryam Ali, who was taken hostage over 5 years ago after her husband was killed, was also rescued after a devastating mortar bombardment of a major Boko Haram/ISWAP camp in Gava, Gwoza LGA which killed 15 terrorists, enabled her to escape.

Troops fighting to rid the North West of banditry under Ops Hadarin Daji on their parts, rescued seven kidnap victims in firefight encounters and recovered arms and ammunition after the bandits flee for their lives.

One bandit was however killed while three others were arrested when troops stormed and intercepted 4 kidnappers in Katsina state.

Furthermore, troops successfully arrested ‘Vandegha Milika’ one of the most wanted criminal gang members of notorious Benue Militia leader, ‘Gana’, who threatened to kill the King of Katsina-Ala and burn down his palace.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, confirmed the arrests, rescue and arms recoveries in an update on military operations against criminal elements.

He said: “On 21 May 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru deployed in Ngala LGA of Borno State based on credible intelligence rescued a local who was abducted around Wulgo general area by some Boko Haram criminals.

“The hot pursuit by the troops forced the abductors to abandon their victim and flee.

“The troops also recovered 5 bicycles belonging to the abductors.

“In another development, on 20 May 2020, troops of 251 Task Force Battalion Strong Response Area Dolari deployed at Internally Displaced Persons’ Camp II in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force arrested one Bakura Rawa Modu who was detected loitering within the Camp.

ALSO READ:

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect claimed to be a Motor Boy and further confessed to being a Boko Haram member for the past five years.

“He also disclosed that he coordinated several suicide bombings within the Konduga general area in addition to his participation in a series of Boko Haram attacks on both military and civilian targets.

“He further confessed to being a spy sent to monitor activities of troops within the Internally Displaced Persons Camp.

“Similarly, on 18 May 2020, troops of Strong Response Area Ngoshe while on patrol intercepted a woman named Maryam Ali in the bush.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was abducted by Boko Haram criminals 5 years ago after they killed her husband.

“She further revealed that her escape from Boko Haram criminals was made possible by the devastating artillery and mortar bombardments on the Boko Haram criminals enclave in Gava, Gwoza LGA of Borno State by Nigerian Army troops that killed 15 of the insurgents while many others including herself suffered various degrees of wounds.

“She was however given First Aid by the troops and later moved to a medical facility for further management.

“Elsewhere in the North West Region, on 22 May 2020, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Forward Operating Bases Wuya and Jangebe conducted a robust fighting patrol to Doka and Tungar Duna Villages in Anka LGA of Zamfara State.

“The resilience of the troops led to the discovery of a kidnappers’ hideout at Tungar Duna and subsequent rescue of 6 kidnapped victims from the den as the criminals fled on sighting the advancing troops.

“The rescued victims have been debriefed and reunited with their families.

“Similarly, on 20 May 2020, troops of 1 Battalion in conjunction with other security agents mobilized and rescued one Alhaji Ibrahim who was kidnapped by bandits in Laga Village of Bagudo LGA of Kebbi State.

“Sustained pressure by the Search and Rescue Team made the bandits abandon the victim and flee.

“However, the victim was rescued unharmed and subsequently reunited with his family.

“In another development, on 19 May 2020, the resilient troops of 17 Brigade deployed at Maidabino while on routine patrol intercepted 4 armed bandits riding on 2 motorcycles at Leletu Village moving towards Dunya Forest in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State.

“In a desperate bid to escape, the bandits opened fire with no effect on the troops while the troops responded effectively, thus neutralizing one of the criminals.

“Furthermore, troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one AK 47 Rifle magazine, 20 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 motorcycles and one handset.

“Also, on 18 May 2020, troops of 11 Field Engineer Regiment acting on credible intelligence arrested a notorious bandit named Haruna Habu at Kagadama Village in Kubau LGA of Kaduna State and recovered Improvised Explosive Device accessories including explosives, detonating cord, pressure plate, some documents and a locally made weapon from the suspect.

“In the North Central Region, gallant troops of Operation Safe Haven successfully conducted a raid operation at a bandits’ hideout in Angwan Sarkin Yamma of Mangu LGA of Plateau State on 19 May 2020.

“The operation led to the recovery of 2 Dane Guns, 6 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one black military belt.

“Relatedly, on 19 May 2020, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke raided a suspected armed bandits’ hideout at Sai in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State which led to the arrest of one of the key members of Gana militia group named Vandegha Mallika who has been on the wanted list of security agencies for the past 2 years.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had participated in several kidnappings, armed robberies, extortions and other forms of banditry activities mostly in Benue State.

“Furthermore, the suspect recently threatened to assassinate the ruler (Ter) of Katsina-Ala and burn his palace over the ruler’s opposition to Gana’s criminal activities.

“Also, on 19 May 2020, same troops of Operation Whirl Stroke deployed at Kufai Amadu in Takum LGA and Akate in Donga LGA of Taraba State acting on credible intelligence simultaneously raided 2 separate locations at Vingre along Takum-Wukari Road and arrested 3 suspected kidnappers.

“The arrested suspects later led troops to a location where they buried arms.

“Consequently, troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 26 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one handset.

“In the South-South Region, on 19 May 2020, acting on credible intelligence, troops of 16 Brigade Garrison (Main) deployed in Harry’s Town, Rivers State stormed a sea pirates’ hideout at Erisekin.

“Suspects fled the hideout on sighting the approaching troops’ gunboats.

ALSO READ:

“Nevertheless, troops recovered one Pump Action gun, one motorcycle and 2 live cartridges from the sea pirates’ den.

“Equally, on 17 May 2020, same troops of 16 Brigade Garrison (Main) conducted a cordon and search operation at Bukuma Community.

“Items recovered during the operation include one AK 47 Rifle, one Pump Action gun, one Wembley and Scott Pistol, 4 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 2 explosives and 48 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“However, no arrest was made as the suspects abandoned the enclave before the arrival of troops.

“Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication in the defence of our fatherland against all criminal elements.

“He further encourages them not to relent until all enemies of our dear nation are defeated.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: