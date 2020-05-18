Many wounded, as two Islamic sects clashes in Kogi mosque

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Many worshippers reportedly sustained injuries Friday when members of two Islamic sects clashed over who occupies the position of Imam of the Central Mosque in Okene, Kogi State.

It was gathered that the Kogi fight was between members of the Tijjaniya and Sunni Islamic sects over who becomes the Chief Imam following the demise of the former occupant of the position, Alhaji Musa Galadima.

Vanguard gathered that few minutes to the commencement of the Juma’at Prayer at the Central Mosque, a member of the Sunni group, Uztaz Bello Hussaini, who was giving the Sermon stopped midway and referred to Sheik Salihu Abere as the acting Chief Imam when the later entered the Mosque.

The statement was said to have infuriated one Momoh Jimoh, a member of Tijania group, who demanded an apology from Hussaini for being rude to have called Abere the acting Imam when he should have been called Chief Imam.

Hussaini was said to have quickly reminded Jimoh that the governor appointed Abere last year as Acting Chief Imam, wondering why he should be the one to change his status.

“As the altercation ensued between the duo, one of the Sunni members allegedly pounced on Jimoh and beat him to stupor leaving him with serious injury on the head.

“This resulted to a free for all fight as both sides engaged each other; while many people who were in the mosque to observe jamaat have to scamper for safety,” Abdulsalam Mohammed, a worshipper at the Mosque informed Vanguard.

The fight was said to have lasted for almost one hour before policemen and soldiers dispersed the two groups; but not before many had sustainable serious injuries.

