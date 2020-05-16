Man United set up COVID-19 testing station in training ground

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United have set up a COVID-19 testing facility in the car park of their Carrington Training Complex to test players and staff for coronavirus ahead of a return to training next week.

The Red Devils are the latest of a number of clubs who are carrying out testing in line with the Premier League’s Project Restart plans to resume the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were the first side to test staff for COVID-19 on Monday when over 10 members of their backroom staff were swabbed.

Wolves have set up a drive-through station at their Compton training ground where nose and mouth swabs were carried out by Premier League-approved medics.

Samples were then sent to London for analysis and returned to the club’s doctor, with further tests to be carried out later this week and at further regular intervals.

Wolves returned to training on Monday for the first time since the Premier League season was suspended in March, while United are set for a staggered return to Carrington starting next week.

