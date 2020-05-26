Man slumps, dies after observing Eid prayer in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

An unidentified man was said to have slumped and died amid the celebration of eid-il-fitr prayer in Unguwar Sharada, Kano State.

It was gathered that the man slump and died shortly after performing the two Rakat (units) eid prayer in Kano.

A source, who confirmed the incident but could not identify the deceased, said the man came from an area called Kofar Dan Agundi to observe the prayer in Sharada.

According to him, “We don’t know his name, address, and his place of work among other details.

“What we know is he is from Kofar Dan Agundi but he came to observe the prayer in Sharada. He collapsed after the eid prayer was observed.

“His relation and Hisbah evacuated his corpse. They took him back to Kofar Dan Agundi where his burial rites were conducted,” the source said.

However, Muslim Faithful in Kano, on Sunday observed prayers to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in a low key mood, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic.

The Eid-el-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan fast, an important religious obligation that Muslims worldwide observe annually.

NAN, however, reports that prayer sessions were held at the Kofar Mata praying ground and other designated locations in the metropolis.

