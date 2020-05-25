Man defiles two under-age girls in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A 48-year-old welder, Femi Onifade, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ondo State for sexually defiling his two girls.

The victims between ages six and nine lived with their father on Liberty Hospital Road, Oluwatuyi, Akure, the state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect was apprehended following tip-off by his neighbours to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit.

According to information, the Traditional ruler of Akure and, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, was said to have personally handed the suspect to the NSCDC, after an earlier escape from the palace.

The residents of the area said the girls’ mother has separated from the suspect because of alleged constant battery.

It was alleged that whenever the Ondo suspect wanted to have carnal knowledge of the girls, he would give them a mixture of powdered substances and soft drink to them fall asleep.

Neighbours were said to have been attracted by the cries of the victims and on enquiry, they opened up.

The atrocity was reported to Deji of Akure who subsequently handed the suspect over to officials of the NSCDC.

Spokesperson for the Corps, Olufemi Omole, who confirmed the arrest, said, “ the suspect seized the opportunity of his wife’s absence to harass the minors sexually. He went further to caress the kids and suck their private parts. Medical examination from

Federal Medical Centre Annex in Akure, revealed that both the girls’ hymens were broken”

On his part, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Philip Ayuba, said the suspect would be charged to Court at the end of investigation, adding that “The state government has shown interest in this case and the welfare of the children has been fully guaranteed”.

