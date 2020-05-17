Breaking News
Madagascar reports first coronavirus death

On 1:49 pm
Madagascar COVID-19
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina takes a sip of the CovidOrganics remedy to shows his solidarity with the medicine.

Madagascar on Sunday reported the first death of a patient suffering from novel coronavirus nearly two months after it was first detected in the country, official statistics showed.

The Indian ocean island which has reported 304 cases has hit the headlines over a home-grown herbal concoction that President Andry Rajoelina claims can cure people infected with the virus.

READ ALSO: I will listen to science before allowing use of Madagascar COVID-19 herbal ‘drug’ ― Buhari

Several African countries have ordered or expressed interest in the purported remedy, which is known as Covid-Organics.

The tonic drink is derived from artemisia — a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment — and other indigenous herbs.

But the World Health Organization has warned against “adopting a product that has not been taken through tests to see its efficacy”.

