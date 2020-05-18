Madagascar records first COVID-19 death – Official

Madagascar has registered its first coronavirus death, a 57-year-old medical worker who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, the national COVID-19 taskforce said on Sunday.
Taskforce spokeswoman Hanta Danielle Vololontiana said in a televised statement that the man died on Saturday night.
“A man died from COVID-19 in Madagascar … he is 57 years old and a member of the medical staff,” she said.
Reuters