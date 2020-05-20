Lockdown: PRAWA trains Correctional Service Officers on handling violators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A nongovernment organization, Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, PRAWA, Tuesday, organised capacity building for Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, officers on handling violators of Coronavirus, COVID-19 lockdown order.

This was made known in a statement by the Deputy Director, PRAWA, Ogechi Ogu, which 13 guidelines regarding effective supervision and penalty meted out to violators serving Non-Custodial sentences in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to PRAWA it became necessary for the officer to have the virtual training, which the organisation carried out an overview which led to the new manual development that would guide the Non-custodial Correctional Officers as they supervise violators.

PRAWA in the statement explained that the officers of the 13-guideline section were trained to include the underlying Principles & Rationality of Punishing Criminal Violations During COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions; Safety, Protection and Compliance with Health Protocols in Correctional Officers Workspaces; Recommending Sanctions for COVID-19 Violations and other Criminal Infractions; Preparing Pre-Sentencing Report for Courts; Supervision of Offenders Serving Non-Custodial Sentenced and Progress Report for Offenders Serving Non-Custodial Sentences.

The statement also disclosed that similar virtual training was organised for Abia State Non-Custodial Correctional Officers on April 28, 2020, and early May for 50 Magistrates of Abia State Judiciary.

The stamen reads in part: “The training which was supported by the European Union, British Council and Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption RoLAC, had in attendance thirty-Eight (38) participants including a representative of ROLAC, Dr. Oluwatoyin Badejogbin, Component Manager (ROLAC) Program, Vivian Geiram, a former Director of the Irish Probation Service, Mr. Clement Job Okech, Assistant Director of Kenya Probation and Aftercare Service, Senior officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service and the Non-Custodial Officers currently piloting the implementation of Non-Custodial Measures in the FCT.

“The main lecturer for the day, Agomoh, Executive Director, PRAWA presented an overview of the newly developed Manual for Non-custodial Correctional Officers on the supervision of offenders during COVID 19 Pandemic.”

According to the statement, Correctional Experts from the Republic of Ireland and Kenya also shared experiences and knowledge with participants on the subject that the capacity building focused on.

READ ALSO: CU alumni launches library for correctional home

Meanwhile, in earlier opening remarks, the Deputy Controller Corrections, FCT, Elizabeth Ezenwanne, appreciated and commended the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed, for the initiative his vision in giving his strong support to the Non-Custodial Service.

Ezenwanne also lauded PRAWA, EU, British, and the Rule of Law and RoLAC ) for the innovation by giving support to the NCS.

Deputy Director, PRAWA, Ogu, who moderated the capacity building session, said in her closing remark that more virtual training is planned for the Non- custodial Correctional Officers on the subject.

She also assured participants to express themselves and continue engagement on issues, share experiences on the Whatsapp platform created for the purpose.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: