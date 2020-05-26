Lockdown has brought Liverpool squad closer together – Gomez

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool’s players have been brought even closer together in lockdown, according to Joe Gomez.

The lockdown may have prevented Liverpool’s players from training as usual, but Joe Gomez thinks the experience has actually brought Jurgen Klopp’s squad even closer together.

Liverpool players returned to their Melwood training base for the first time in two months last week to take part in small group sessions at staggered times.

Prior to that, the Premier League leaders had to keep fit at home due to the lockdown measures implemented by the United Kingdom government, which were designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Videos on social media showed the Reds would often conduct group sessions via video links and Gomez feels it has been a bonding experience for the group.

“Yeah, I think so, because we’ve had to have communication in a different way; it’s not been the standard come in and see each other by force every day,” he explained to Liverpool’s website.

“We’ve had to reach out as individuals and really stay connected by choice. That’s when you grow fonder of each other and closer because it’s been a tough time that we’ve come through together.

“It has been beneficial in that sense, that as a team we’ve been so connected and kept communication through the whole thing.

“I think having that time apart, to then come together again last week made it feel that much more special.”

Klopp’s side have not played a game since losing 3-2 to Atletico Madrid after extra time at Anfield on March 11 to exit the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Despite that, Gomez has been impressed with how his team-mates have been able to maintain their sharpness in lockdown.

“As a team, just seeing the lads already, everyone has kept that foundation of fitness,” he claimed.

“We obviously had a rigorous programme that the fitness guys set out for us and everyone stuck to.

“So it doesn’t feel like we’re starting from scratch, but I suppose because of the break we are. But everyone is raring to go and just enjoying the process.”

Though the Premier League has been suspended since March, the competition is still hoping to resume next month.

