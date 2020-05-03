LOCKDOWN: Arise Women provide COVID-19 palliatives for needy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Zik Zulu Okafor

On Friday, May 1, 2020, Arise Women, a foremost humanitarian and empowerment charity stunned Nigerians living in Lagos as it took to the streets to distribute massive loads of food items and relief packages directly to the people.

From Ajah, Lekki, Gbagada and Somolu to CMS, Odulami, and Suru-Lere, Arise Women distributed hundreds of crates of eggs and other food items to the people as palliatives for the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was an amazing gesture that put incredible smiles on the faces of the people long distressed by the lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be recalled that early this month, Arise donated medical supplies to the Lagos state COVID-19 Response Team as a critical support for the campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arise donation in this instance includes 4000 sanitizers, 20,000 hand gloves and 4000 face masks.

Inspired, convened and promoted by a tireless champion of human capital development and empowerment, Dr Siju Iluyomade, Arise remains a glowing symbol of hope for the most vulnerable people across Nigeria today as it has been at the forefront of healthcare delivery to these people on the lower rung of the economic ladder.

With its Mobile Clinics and a huge team of medical personnel, Arise has used its Medical Outreaches and hospitals to rewrite the sad stories of the health challenges of these most vulnerable people of our nation.

Today, Arise Women is a signature-tune for untrammelled charity causes in Nigeria cutting across states as it continues to build schools, private libraries, hospitals, boreholes and advanced skill academies in Lagos and the precincts of the Federal Capital, Abuja, training thousands of women on skill acquisition and empowering them to pursue their modest economic goals, thus expanding the frontiers of hope.

For many an observer, the Arise founder and promoter, Dr Siju Illuyomade not only symbolises but gives palpable meaning to the whole notion of passion propelled by compassion.

For her, the modest donation to the people of Lagos state and the COVID-19 Response Team is to complement the magnificent and commendable effort of Lagos state government in its audacious quest to end the Coronavirus pandemic.

Arise Women identify with the noble efforts of Lagos state government led by His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu while praying God to strengthen and sustain the governor and his team as they continue this uncommon battle to save the state from Covid-19.

Vanguard

