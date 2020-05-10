Liverpool may launch a move to snatch Saka from Arsenal

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool are convinced they can tempt Bukayo Saka away from Arsenal. But the Gunners are planning to rebuff all interests in the left-sided midfielder.

Saka has impressed after being fast-tracked into the Arsenal team this season after leapfrogging Sead Kolasinac and the injured Kieran Tierney at left-back.

He is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Emirates, and his eye-catching form has alerted Liverpool, according to Football Insider.

However, Arsenal are trying to tie him down to a new five-year deal – and plan to hold him to his current contract even if he does not commit beyond next season.

Talks with Saka have been on hold during the lockdown, and the Gunners made the teenager an offer earlier this season.

Vanguard

