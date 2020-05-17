Literary activist, Enewaridideke, petitions IGP over plot to implicate him

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

A literary activist, Mr Ekanpou Enewaridideke, has alerted the police authorities of a plot by some persons in Ayakoromo and Akparemogbene communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State to author a frivolous petition with criminal allegations to Nigerian Police in order to arrest, embarrass and keep him in jail.

In a petition, Enewaridideke called on the Inspector General of Police and the other police authorities to take note of the impending frivolous petition rumoured to have been authored by some mischievous persons animated by a desire to soil his reputation.

According to Enewaridideke in the petition, “I have been alerted of a plot by some persons in Ayakoromo and Akparemogbene communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State to author a frivolous petition loaded with imaginary criminal allegations to the Nigerian Police in order to arrest, embarrass and keep me in perpetual jail to prove to the world how powerful and connected they are in the corridors of power.

“It is their plot to heap on me criminal allegations that would make it difficult for me to be granted bail. It is part of the plans of the authors of this plotted allegations to send the frivolous petitions to the IGP, Delta State Commissioner of Police, AIG of Zone 5 and the Burutu Area Commander for immediate attention.

“I wish the Nigerian Police to know that Ekanpou Enewaridideke is simply a writer with over 18 books in the genres of prose, poetry, drama, and collections of critical essays.

“In 2004, he won the Isidore Okpewho Prose Prize with his book, THE ROAD TO KEN SARO-WiWA. He is a known public affairs analyst whose essays published in different newspapers can be googled and read anywhere in the world.

“Mr Ekanpou Enewaridideke currently has SPIKED BEYOND SPIKES as his latest novel now studied in universities and TAPESTRY OF A DOLPHIN as his latest collection of essays.

“Mr Ekanpou Enewaridideke has no criminal record in Nigeria over which he could be netted through a frivolous petition loaded with fictional criminal allegations authored by persons carrying bad intentions.

“I wish the IGP to note that I am simply a literary activist, a writer known for his advocacy against criminality anywhere in Niger Delta. There are indelible records that I have always worked in collaboration with JTF towards the eradication of maritime brigandage.

“Some past JTF Commanders can testify to these claims. I am not capable of criminality of any colour. I am only capable of writing new books. I am only capable of strong advocacy against criminality and injustice in Nigeria. My records are in the public domain and I can never be associated with any brand of criminality in Nigeria.

“Ekanpou Enewaridideke, the writer can only be associated with writing, literary activism and undying advocacy against oppression, exploitation, underdevelopment and corruption. The life of Ekanpou Enewaridideke begins with writing and ends in writing. Criminality is not and can never be my domain because my records of collaboration with JTF can bear witness to this fact.

“Therefore, the IGP and the other police authorities should take note of the impending frivolous petition rumoured to have been authored by some mischievous persons animated by a desire to soil my reputation.

“I know nothing beyond writing books to re-educate my generation. Any allegation authored against me to the police authorities can only be a product of a plot to kill my reputation because my records are in the public domain. I want the intelligent IGP of Nigeria to note this timely alert and watch out for these mischievous elements in Ayakoromo and Akparemogbene towns yet to be identified visibly.”

