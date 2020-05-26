Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has been urged to stop, forthwith, the continuous neglect of the solid mineral sector of Nigeria’s economy as it portends grave danger to the country’s solid foundation and development.

Following the spate of news of illegal mining activities by foreigners across the nation, especially in Osun and Zamfara states, Chairman, Solid Minerals and Allied Services Group of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Otunba Babatunde Alatise, said: “I am deeply worried, but not surprised about the consistent and unrelenting activities of illegal miners across Nigeria.

“It must be a cause for great concern for any reasonable Nigerian, especially now that crude oil is hovering between zero dollar and below cost price.

“Obviously, the diversification drive of the Federal Government is geared towards agriculture and solid minerals, and the recent upsurge in illegal mining activities is a threat to the N20 billion GDP target set out by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, who is taking the bull by the horns.”

Alatise, who is also member of the ministerial committee on the optimisation of revenue from mineral resources by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in Nigeria, said he was very worried and concerned about the fact that his industry is being trivialised by lack of decisive action on the part of the Federal Government.

