Lawmaker begs Govt to stop Kajuru killing

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Hon.Umar Yakubu Barde ,the Minority Whip in the 8th National Assembly has expressed worry on how criminals carried out killings in his constituency despite the lockdown occasioned by the covid 19 pandemic.

He said the incessant attacks leading to unwarranted killings and kidnapping of Innocent people in his Chikun/ Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna State was too many.

Last week Monday amidst the lockdown, bandits suspected to be kidnappers attacked four communities of Kuriga, Komo, Danhonu II and Doka Mai Jama’a, all in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In separate attacks, they abducted 15 persons including a Village Head, while a security guard, Emmanuel Yerima was killed.

In another attack, the Kaduna Police Command confirmed the killing of 15 persons and another 5 who had various degrees of injuries in Gonar Rogo, a remote village in Kufana district of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

Hon. Barde said these were few instances among several other attacks and kidnapping in his constituency, adding that proactive measures were needed to avoid reoccurrence.

He however, commended security agencies for their efforts so far, urged them to bring the killings and attacks to an end and bring the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

