LASEMA raises alarm over distressed 3-storey building

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Friday, raised the alarm, over a distressed building in the state.

LASEMA Director-General Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the building situated at No 7, Sule Close, Apapa/ Iganmu Local Council Development Area of the state, was physically unfit when the attention of the agency was drawn to it.

He said the agency’s response team alongside Lagos State Building Control Agency LASBCA, and Lagos State Material Testing Agency will be carrying out a full inspection and additional testing on the building.

LASEMA said the results will determine whether the building will be allowed to remain standing or be leveled to ground zero.

The Agency advised residents to exercise caution, and where possible, seek alternate lodging until the integrity of the building is determined in order to prevent loss of lives due to unsafe building conditions.

