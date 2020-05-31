Lagos test runs post-pandemic showbiz with drive-in concert

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, at the weekend, did a test run of a drive-in concert in preparation for the re-opening of the entertainment sector, as it commences gradual easing of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in the state.

The innovative concert was organised by Lapazio Lifestyles and Entertainment Group at the Bay Lounge, Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, General Manager, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, explained that the exercise was to safely reinvigorate Lagos’s entertainment landscape after a long break, occasioned by COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Fasawe, “society benefits from entertainment. It adds structure to our social lives. Our goal is to ensure that the entertainment world can operate in a safe and healthy environment to create lasting positive memories, as we adjust to the post-COVID-19 lifestyle.

“The drive-in concert event is globally accepted as a new model for hosting safe entertainment events.

“Lagos, being a prime destination of entertainment and leisure events in Africa, should not be left behind in this new trend that ensures that fans connect with their favourite musicians or idols without breaking COVID-19 safety and environmental regulations.”

The General Manager noted that though the event was successful, there was still room for improvement, as the agency would appraise the event in order to come up with a more robust plan to further extend the scheme to other relevant sectors.

“Our goal is to support the entertainment sector, in tandem with outlined social distancing and environmental protocols and which attracts serious sanction if violated or defaulted flagrantly to serve as deterrent for others.”

Dr. Fasawe described the Lagos drive-in concert event as a test run for the new normal, expressing that its success would be a win for all and a guide for future events in the state.

While stressing that the state places high premium on the lives of the citizens, there was the need to adopt new approaches that safeguard the lives of her citizens.

The event had about 50 vehicles in attendance parked in line with physical distancing guidelines recommended by LASEPA.

Attendees were safely seated in their vehicles while some were dancing to the tunes of popular musician, Mayokun, through their car radio, all within the marked spaces.

The event was supervised by the agency’s Lekki Zonal office, led by Mrs Yetunde Atoyebi, in line with monitoring guidelines.

