Lagos records four new coronavirus deaths

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed four more COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The ministry, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, however, did not give additional information about the age, sex, nationality, and medical history of the deceased.

It said: “Unfortunately, four #COVID-19 deaths were recorded. This brings the total number of #COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 25.”

The ministry added that as of May 1, Lagos recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,022.

The ministry added: “26 #COVID-19 Lagos patients were discharged. Total discharged patients stand at 225.” (NAN)

 

