Lagos records another coronavirus death

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced another one COVID-19 related death, increasing the number of fatalities in the state to 31.

The ministry disclosed this through its Twitter account.

It, however, did not give additional information about the age, sex, nationality, and medical history of the deceased.

The ministry added that as of May 4, Lagos recorded 76 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,199.

It said that 14 patients, including eight males and six females were discharged on Monday, bringing the number of discharged patients in the state to 261. (NAN)

Vanguard

