Lagos records 2 more coronavirus deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths in the state, saying the number of confirmed cases in the state had increased to 1,324.

However, Abayomi, who made the disclosure on his Twitter account, did not provide additional information on the age, sex, nationality, and medical history of the dead persons.

He said: “Lagos recorded two more #COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total deaths associated with COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.”

The commissioner recalled that the state had on May 6, recorded 82 new cases of COVID-19 infections, which brought the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,324.

According to him, about 37 additional patients have fully recovered, while 19 females and 18 males, including an Indian have been discharged.

“The total number of COVID- 19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 358,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to Lagos residents to adhere strictly to directives aimed at preventing further transmission of the virus in the state.

Kindly Share This Story: