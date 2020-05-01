Lagos partners Stanbic IBTC to improve civil service

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Lagos State Government, in collaboration with Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently organised an online training programme for civil servants in the state.

The programme was geared towards capacity development of the state’s civil servants during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The webinar themed: “Evolution Series: A New Generation of Public Service”, was designed to further expand the horizons of civil servants as they continue to observe the stay-at-home directive of the Federal Government.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, said the online training programme was designed to enhance capacity development of the workforce, as well as sharpen their skills during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She disclosed that the online training is part of the government’s initiatives to continually improve the staff as they remain at home to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her presentation titled: “Current Trends in the World of Work and Workplace, the Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Olufunke Amobi, disclosed that there are three products that define the quality of every type of work, which is, ‘the Work, the Worker and the Workplace.”

She said: “The introduction of this kind of programme and policy into the Public Service affirms our readiness to align with current trends in the world.”

Amobi urged the Lagos State Government to invest more in new digital activity for its workforce. She also urged participants not to rely solely on their employers to acquire knowledge but to exploit different opportunities for free online courses, to develop their digital literacy skills.

