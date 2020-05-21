Breaking News
Lagos discharges 13 more COVID-19 patients, total hit 662

Lagos discharges 13 more COVID-19 patients

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Thursday, discharged 13 more patients from various isolation facilities having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.
With the latest record, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities have increased to 662 in Lagos.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander, disclosed in a statement on the COVID-19 daily situation report in the state.
According to Sanwo-Olu, “Today (Thursday, May 21, 2020), 13 more COVID19 patients in Lagos; 9 males and 4 females, all Nigerians have been discharged from the Onikan,  Eti-Osa (LandMark), Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.
“The patients, 1 from the Onikan, 4 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 3 from Lekki and 5 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered.
“With this, the number number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 662.”

