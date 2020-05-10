Breaking News
Labour kicks as Rivers govt arrests dockworkers over COVID-19 regulations

On 3:39 pm
Nyesom Wike

By Victor Young

Organised labour in maritime sector has accused Rivers State government of arresting dockworkers returning from essential duties.

The maritime workers threatened to shut the nation’s maritime sector by Wednesday if the workers are not released unconditionally in the next 48 hours.

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, in a statement, said they were arrested on Saturday by the state coronavirus, COVID-19, task force team led by Governor Nyesom Wike and all entreaties and explanation by the workers fell on deaf ears.

The statement by President-General of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju, lamented that even the presentation of “Essential Ports Service Pass” issued by Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, did not sway the governor, rather he allegedly asked the workers to go to Abuja, where they could work unhindered.

Vanguard

