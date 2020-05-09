Kwara records first coronavirus death

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kwara State government on Saturday confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, also confirmed four fresh cases of the disease in various parts of the state.

The governor’s aide said the deceased recently arrived Kwara from Lagos with his wife and a child shortly after he suffered a stroke at his base.

He said before the patient’s death, the state government treated him, his wife, and their child as suspected cases, and samples were taken from them.

Ajakaiye said: “The results of their samples came back positive. Unfortunately, he died early Saturday morning even before the family got to know about their COVID-19 status.

“He has been buried accordingly. Everyone involved in the burial has now had their samples taken.”

He stated that due to the peculiarity of the case, the Rapid Response Team brought all those involved, including the deceased wife and child to the isolation centre.

“We pray to God to repose his soul. We urge citizens to see COVID-19 for what it is: a deadly and highly contagious virus that requires adherence to all safety protocols, including obeying the lockdown order.

“We repeat that there is no shame or blame in contracting the virus as this is a global pandemic from which no one is immune.

“We commiserate with his family on this painful development while also wishing all of our patients quick recovery,” the governor’s aide added.

Ajakaye added the four new COVID-19 cases were among those who sneaked into the state from the North West part of the country.

He said this brought to 28 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kwara State. (NAN)

