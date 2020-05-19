Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A Commissioner Designate of Federal Character Commission (FCC) from Kwara state Mr James Kolo died Tuesday morning in his Ilorin home.

His remains had since been deposited at the mortuary of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Mr Kolo who had appeared before the Senate for screening was said to have developed an unusual ailment, shortly after, a development that eventually claimed his life.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday commiserated with the Patigi community and the APC family over the sudden death of Mr James Kolo.

AbdulRazaq described Kolo as a loyal party man and a team player whose death Tuesday morning is a great loss to his family, the people of Patigi local government, and the entire state.

“We are devastated by the death of Mr. Kolo after recently falling ill. He was a staunch party man and a bridge builder who worked hard alongside other patriots for the success of the APC in the state,” the Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“We are consoled by the fact that he was a good man who got along with everybody that crossed his path. Many knew him for being a generous person. We commiserate with his family and pray the Almighty God to comfort them and rest his gentle soul.”

Vanguard

