Kompany rebuffs chance to become Pep’s No 2 at Man City

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has reportedly turned down the opportunity to return to the Etihad as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager,

Guardiola has been in the market for a number two since the departure of Mikel Arteta to Arsenal last December and is said to have pinpointed his former skipper as his preferred choice.

However, The Sun reports that Kompany has rebuffed the approach, insisting he is committed to honouring his current deal as player-manager at boyhood club Anderlecht.

The Belgium international departed the Etihad last summer having spent 11 illustrious seasons in the north-west; a spell which gleaned four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

A major factor in Kompany’s decision is said to be his desire to elongate his playing career. At 34, the Anderlecht player-manager still believes he has a role to play with Belgium at next year’s European Championships; an opportunity he fears he will miss were he to return to the Etihad

Another justification for Kompany’s decision may also be his attachment to his current club Anderlecht – he recently invested his own money in the club as part of a takeover deal.

Kompany endured a tough baptism to management this season, guiding his team to a disappointing eighth-place finish before the league was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With Kompany looking set to remain in his native Belgium, the search for Arteta’s successor at City continues.

Guardiola is thought to be keen on filling the role before the start of the 2020/21 season, with former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso another former Premier League great said to be on the former Barcelona manager’s wishlist.

The pair spent three seasons together in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, a fruitful spell which included three Bundesliga titles and a DFB Pokal Cup.

