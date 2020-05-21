Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Know your COVID-19 diet 

On 3:00 amIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:
Know your COVID-19 diet 
Foods rich in natural vitamin D. Balanced diet nutrition. Healthy eating concept.

As numbers and mortality continues to rise in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,   it is more critical than ever to keep families safe from the kitchen first and foremost

Three major nutrients have been identified as being particularly essential in the building of the body’s natural immunity to the coronavirus; experts say they should be present in all foods

The most popular sources of vitamin C in our part of the world are citrus fruits,i.e., oranges,   lemon, and lime.

100g of orange contains 53.2mg of vitamin C, which means an orange a day provides enough of the nutrient per day.   But oranges are not the best source of vitamin C. Bell peppers are,   and always in season. Mangoes,   which are in season now, are an excellent source.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Food that relieves symptoms, dietitian review

Anti-inflammatory foods 

Since COVID-19 is partly an inflammatory condition, a diet rich in foods that fight inflammation has been recommended by experts.

While ginger,   which is commonplace in our part of the world,   is being widely used,   There are many others that are more effective.

Fatty fish such as Mackerel,   avocado, and nuts are super anti-inflammatory foods,   and walnuts are in season!

Vitamin D

This once relegated vitamin is now so desirable and can be got directly from the sun between 10 am and 11 am as is popularly known.   But there are actually foods rich in this vitamin,   including mushrooms, cod liver oil, liver, and cheese.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!