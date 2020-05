Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘Avengers,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ win at virtual show

Kindly Share This Story:

After being postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Kids’ Choice Awards held a virtual telecast to dole out the slime and the awards.

“Victorious” star Victoria Justice hosted the show on Saturday, about six weeks after the original date. In addition to the awards and slime given out, the show made a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to help end childhood hunger and support people affected by COVID-19.

The Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner made a special appearance during the broadcast. Their blockbuster superhero film “Avengers: Endgame” won favorite movie, and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland was voted favorite superhero.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” won favorite TV show and star Millie Bobby Brown took home the favorite TV actress award for her role as Eleven. BTS, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X all won music awards.

See the full list of winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW: Henry Danger

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW: Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW: America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE TV HOST: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES: SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE: Avengers: Endgame

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE: Frozen 2

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST: Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST: Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP: BTS

FAVORITE SONG: “bad guy” – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION: “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST: Lil Nas X

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR: Taylor Swift (North America)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR: David Dobrik

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR: Annie LeBlanc

FAVORITE GAMER: SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME: Minecraft

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR: JoJo Siwa

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR: Alex Morgan

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR: LeBron James

NY Post

Vanguard

