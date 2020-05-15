Keystone Bank launches online platform to empower SMEs

Kindly Share This Story:

Keystone Bank (Nigeria) Limited has launched an online platform to empower Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) with knowledge to manage and grow their businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, remarking that one way to identify an SME-centric bank is the length it is willing to go in finding new ways to help SMEs to survive and thrive in the current harsh business environment.

The statement explained that Keystone Bank has demonstrated this passion during the Covid-19 crisis by initiating an online platform to empower SMEs with knowledge in managing and growing their businesses.

According to the lender, “The Keystone Bank Online MSME Academy is aimed at helping SMEs cope with the operational stress of the current pandemic and will serve as an enabler for business owners to create an active online presence, digitalise their product and services, and find new ways to connect with their customers.”

Speaking on the initiative, Keystone Bank’s Head of MSMEs, Helen Nwelle, said, ‘it was no accident that Keystone Bank came up with such an initiative because the bank has always had a culture of helping SMEs grow through the provision of diverse business solutions.”

Nwelle said, “This culture is clearly spelt out in our tagline as a bank – WE GROW TOGETHER – because at Keystone Bank we believe that SMEs are the engines of socio-economic transformation as they offer opportunities for jobs and wealth creation as well as income redistribution within our society.

She said, “The current pandemic and its untold impacts has caused a lot of panic in the business scene all around the world and Nigeria is not left out. We are aware that many SMEs are worried about what the future holds for their businesses and how to manage their businesses in order to guarantee business continuity post-Covid-19 crisis. This was why we considered it important to proactively create an enabling environment for them to thrive even in the midst of the pandemic”

