The Keystone bank Masterclass series have come and gone, but the impact of the series will remain with those who participated.

It will be recalled that on April 21 and 23, 2020, the bank put held two Masterclasses to equip SMEs and career-focused individuals with the knowledge and tools to help them grow during the pandemic and beyond.

The series, which featured Dr. Dipo Awojide, popularly known as Ogbeni Dipo on Twitter, and Tricia Ikponmwomba, popularly known as Tricia Biz, took place on Keystone Bank’s Instagram Live.

With over 3000 viewers in the first session, Ogbeni Dipo focused on the job landscape of the post-COVID world and how to prepare for that time during this period.

Tricia on the other hand, gave a lot of tools and hacks to do business in the new normal, garnering over 1000 viewers.

The event had a lot of positive reviews, with viewers asking a myriad of questions and asking that the session be hosted online, where people can gain access to it.

According to the Divisional Head of Marketing and Corporate communications, Izore Bamawo, “the masterclass series is part of the efforts of Keystone bank in investing in human capital during this lockdown period to ensure that Nigerians are prepared for the current realities and the future of work and business after the pandemic.”

It is part of the Keystone MSME online academy initiative, a platform aimed at helping businesses cope with the operational stress generated by the COVID 19 pandemic. Full communications concerning this will be rolled out in the coming days.

