Kenya shuts Somalia and Tanzania borders to stem virus outbreak

The president of Kenya on Saturday announced its borders with neighbouring Somalia and Tanzania would be closed as the African country continued to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

In a briefing, Uhuru Kenyatta said the border would only be open to lorry drivers, but they would have to undergo tests before being allowed into Kenya.

Kenya’s crossings with South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia are not affected as they have seen fewer COVID-19 infections.

Kenyatta also announced an extension of a curfew by 21 days, according to local media.

A travel ban in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area, the counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Mandera were likewise extended until June 6, local media reported.

Kenyatta said lockdown measures would not be eased until the government managed to “sharply suppress the growth of infections in our country.”

As of Sunday, Kenya had 830 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 50 deaths and 301 recoveries.

Africa News

Vanguard

