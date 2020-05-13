Kano registers another high profile death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

A former commissioner for Lands in the Ibrahim Shekarau administration Alhaji Yakubu Albashir is dead.

He died on Wednesday after battling with diabetes for several years that led to amputation of one of his legs.

His death was confirmed by one of his long time colleague and Press Secretary to former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau when he announced to journalist in Kano.

“This is not the best of season for us on this platform, another member, a former commissioner of Land in the Ibrahim Shekarau Government Alhaji Yakubu Albashir is dead a while ago. Details of his janaiza will come later. May the Almighty forgive all his shortcomings and look after the family he left behind”

The former commissioner has since been buried in Kano according to Islamic rights.

