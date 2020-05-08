Kalu: Let’s give EFCC a chance ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Following Friday’s Supreme Court’s nullification of the earlier conviction of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu by the appellate court, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on Nigerians to give the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, a benefit of the doubt.

The lawmaker who was found guilty of financial impropriety while serving as governor of Abia state and was subsequently sent to jail last year, however, regained freedom, albeit temporary, when the apex court, presided over by Justice Ejembi Eko nullified his conviction yesterday.

The former Abia state governor was on December 5th, 2019 found guilty of misappropriating the state’s funds up to the tune of N7.6 billion and was reminded at Kuje Prison, Abuja.

However, Justice Eko declared his conviction null and void and ordered his retrial.

In a chat with Vanguard, national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said though, there are insinuations that the twist in the fate of Orji has to do with his membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC; the EFCC, he added should be allowed to go back to the books to prosecute the Senator.

“The EFCC has said it would comply with the ruling of the Supreme Court to retry the Senator. I think Nigerians should wait for the process to be exhausted. That’s all the PDP can say for now,” Ologbondiyan said.

Vanguard

