Kajuru IDPs relocate to Kaduna

…Beg for Food, Water

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Over 30 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, who survived from attacks on Kajuru communities, have sought for assistance from the authorities and individuals.

The survivors who were temporarily kept at Ungwan Maigero along New Yakowa Road in chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state,were mostly women and children.

Journalists were told that they were in a dilapidated building, in spite of the rains and cold weather.

According to a clergy in the area, Pastor Idowu ,” the IDPs are over 30 ,women and their children. More are still trooping in as a result of the herdsmen attack somewhere in Kajuru.”

He said “presently they are being camped in a dilapidated, makeshift mud house yet to be plastered and floored with emergency doors and windows .The building has no toilet facilities and portable water.”

“Our attention was drawn to the emergence of IDPs in our community on Sunday by some concerned individuals.

“We took a trip there immediately and discovered over thirty Women and their children with more still trooping in as a result of the herdsmen attack somewhere in Kajuru.”

“We as a community are appealing to good spirited persons to come to their aid by contributing food Items, clothing, mattresses and whatever you are able to contribute for their immediate welfare.”

“We shall be meeting with the relevant security agencies and government parastatals responsible for Internally Displaced Persons in the state.”

“All donations in cash and kind should be channeled through the church in the community,” he said.

There was no official reaction on the development.

