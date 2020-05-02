Kaduna Update: New appointments and reassignment in Kaduna State

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kaduna State Government has announced new appointments and reassignments as it continues the implementation of its Governance Continuation Plan, designed to ensure that the state government delivers on its core priorities in the much altered and challenging circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House disclosed that Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the following appointments and reassignment of officials:

Tijjani Abdullahi: Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Abdullahi Sani is reassigned from SUBEB to the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs as pioneer Permanent Secretary; Mohammed Lawal Aliyu becomes Deputy Clerk, Kaduna State House of Assembly; Hannatu Dalhat: Senior Special Assistant, Intergovernmental Relations.

Tijjani Abdullahi was Special Adviser, Planning to the President until May 2019. He was a Director at the Bureau of Public Enterprise where he briefly acted as DirectorGeneral in 2003. He also served as Managing Director of Investments.

Abdullahi Sani has served as Permanent Secretary in several ministries and agencies, including Cabinet and Special Services, the Ministry of Local Government and SUBEB.

Mohammed Lawal Aliyu has served in various capacities at the Kaduna State House of Assembly since 1992 where he rose to the position of Director, Legislative Matters. He is appointed Deputy Clerk in exercise of the Governor’s powers under the Public Service Law.

Hannatu Dalhat is joining Team Kaduna from the Nigeria Office of the World Health Organisation. She took a B.Sc. in Mathematics from the Ahmadu Bello University in 1994 and an MBA from the Metropolitan School of Business in the United Kingdom.

