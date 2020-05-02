Kaduna records first coronavirus death

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday confirmed the first coronavirus death in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mahammed Bolani, who disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna, also confirmed three new cases in the state.

She said the dead patient was among the three COVID-19 cases.

According to the commissioner, the state now has 28 confirmed cases and awaits the results of 350 samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for tests.

Baloni said the samples were especially from the Almajiris.

She said: “Testing of 167 Almajiris who returned from Kano has now been completed, and the number of positive cases from this group may rise.

“Cases in the state rose to 28 on Thursday.

“The three patients that increased the number from 25 include two males and the first female COVID-19 case in the state.”

She said the female patient was a health worker not involved in the treatment of COVID-19 cases.

The commissioner added: “One of the two males was a retired civil servant with underlying medical conditions, who concealed his recent travel to Kano when he visited a public hospital and a private hospital.

“He was eventually admitted at the isolation centre with respiratory distress.

“He died before his positive test result was released. He is the first COVID-19 fatality in Kaduna State.”

She said the family of the deceased had been informed of his demise, and he had been buried according to the burial protocol of the NCDC. (NAN)

