By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has mandated security agencies to prohibit any sort of congregational worship and ban any large gathering or social activity during Sallah.

The government urged the security agencies to strictly enforce the extant Quarantine Orders on all other days, except Wednesdays and Thursdays this week.

Mr.Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said in a statement on Thursday that residents were urged to continue to comply with lockdown conditions, including the restriction of movement.

“The Kaduna State Security Council wishes to remind all residents of the state that the restriction of movement is relaxed only for Wednesday and Thursday of this week.”

“The Kaduna State Government has explained the public health considerations that have informed these measures and appealed to citizens to endure the sacrifices required to protect everyone from Covid-19.

“As part of confidence-building measures to reassure residents and uphold law and order, security agencies will be undertaking enhanced patrols across the state. Measures against interstate travel will also be robustly enforced at the boundaries of the state.”

“Security agencies will be professional in undertaking these public safety operations. Members of the public can report any instances of misconduct by calling the following numbers: 09034000060 and 08170189999.”

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to all residents to continue to conduct themselves peacefully and to cooperate with the security agencies,” he said.

Vanguard

