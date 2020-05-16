Kaduna PDP Suspends Hunkuyi, 6 others

Kindly Share This Story:

Alleges Anti party activities

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kaduna state has suspended Senator Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi and 6 other party stalwarts in the state for alleged anti-party activities.

The State Working Committee, SWC, of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Kaduna State, announced the suspension on Saturday, after a preliminary hearing on party discipline.

Abraham Alberah Catoh, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, told journalists that the SWC had resolved to suspend the stalwarts for anti-party activities in line with the provision of the party constitution as provided in Section 57(3) 2017, as amended.

He said those suspended were Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, Hon. Hashim Garba, Kubau Local Government, Dr. Mato Dogara, Lere Local Government, Ibrahim Lazuru, Lere Local Government, Dr. John Danfulani, Kachia Local Government, Lawal Imam Adamu, Soba Local Government, and Ubale Salmanduna from Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

He said that ” the said members stand suspended from the party from today, the 16th day of May 2020 and will be expected to appear before the Disciplinary committee on a date and time to be announced by the committee.”

“The SWC further resolved that Col. Dauda Albehu Gora, is not a registered member of the PDP, and therefore, he is an impersonator.”

“The party has submitted his name to all security agencies to take note of his activities. We shall take necessary action against him should he continue with his activities against the PDP,” he said.

