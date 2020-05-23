Kindly Share This Story:

…say govt’s not sensitive to their plight

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Health workers in Kaduna state have commenced 7- days warning strike over issues that were yet to be resolved between them and the Kaduna State Government.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the joint meeting of Kaduna State Healthcare Workers Unions and Associations.

The communiqué issued to journalists on Saturday, was signed by Dr Danjuma Sale, Chairman MDCAN BDTH,Dr Emmanuel Joseph,President ARD Kaduna,Mr Ibrahim Abashe,

Chairman, National Association of Pharmaceutical Technologists and Pharmacy Technology of Nigeria,Dr Stephen Akau Kache,Chairman NMA Kaduna and 10 other state healthcare workers unions and associations .

They said all 14 leaders of healthcare workers unions and associations in Kaduna were present at the meeting.

According to the communiqué,the meeting was called to assess the response of the Kaduna state government to their earlier communication and notice of a 7- days warning strike to press home their demands.

“We observed that Kaduna state government deducted 25% of the salaries from about 11000 of her Healthcare workers in the midst of COVID 19 (April and May). This action was done in violation of section 5 of the Labour Act.” “Kaduna State Government paid between 150,000 to 450,000 naira as Occupational

Safety incentives to about 300 selected HCWs and non HCWs working as staff or volunteer in the IDcC and isolation centre or serving in some of the Covid 19 pillars.Less than 2% of the HCWs in the State benefited from the packages,” they said.

The health workers disclosed that the promised 10% incentives for other HCWs ,though inadequate was yet to be paid.

They said most HCWs that were infected with Covid 19 were from health facilities outside the IDCC and isolation centres and none of them had been paid the purported N100,000 daily for 10 days.

” None of our members working in hospitals have been contacted to give their details for

the widely publicized #5million and the #2 million life and disability insurance respectively.” “All health workers are exposed to varying degrees of risk of infectious diseases such as Covid 19, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDs, Lassa fever, Ebola fever among others.”

“There are no adequate PPEs in the State hospitals as evidenced by a. Patients buying their own gloves b. HCWs getting their own personal facemask and eye goggles among other basic PPEs.”

They said it was imperative to clarify that their action was not in any way a blackmail in the midst of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

They said the public should note of that the state doctors were on Strike prior to the Pandemic but were prevailed upon to call off their actions by the State and National NMA.

“At a time when the Case Management thematic pillars was having difficulties to get volunteers the Unions came to their rescue by mobilizing and fully organizing the first training for HCWs to improve the capacity to take care of Covid 19 patients.”

“Up until Thursday 21st May 2020, the Unions and Associations were opened to negotiations and honored an invitation for a meeting called by the honorable commissioner of health even at a very short notice. However issues raised at the meeting were not considered by the government, rather our members were inundated with a circular signed by the Commissioner of health threatening no work no pay.

This was followed by a press release with a threat from government to sack any of our members who participates in the strike action.”

They resolved that it was on the basis of these anomalies that they were embarking on the 7- days warning strike as they earlier notified from 12 noon on Friday 22nd MAY, 2020.

“We want to thank our members for complying with the directive of the unions and associations in the Kaduna State Health Sector.

The general public should take note that we are open to dialogue and should therefore prevail on the State government to listen to the voice of reason and do the needful to avert the avoidable crisis in the Health Sector of the State,” they said.

