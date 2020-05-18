Kaduna Court convicts Sheikh, Interrogates  Army General over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

For violating the Quarantine Order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Kaduna, a Kaduna mobile court has convicted a renown Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachukun and interrogated an Army General last Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Kaduna State, Aisha Dikko on Monday, Sheikh Rigachikum and his son were arrested at Kaduna State University(KASU) junction, for violating the stay at home order.

They were also, and not wearing face masks which were a violation of the order.

Also read:

The Commissioner said that the cleric told the court that he was invited by Kaduna State Media Corporation(KSMC) for a radio program, which was why he was not observing the lockdown order.

‘’Rigachukun and his son were, however, both charged for not wearing facemasks and were fined N5000 each. In addition, the court asked the cleric to perform community service, by informing the public on how to stop the spread of Covid-19,” she said.

She warned Kaduna residents to desist from violating the lockdown order, saying that the Kakuri mobile court had also arrested an Army General at the ‘’Toll Gate’’ area of Kaduna-Abuja expressway last Tuesday.

“The Army officer who was in full uniform was arrested while driving in from Abuja with three other passengers who had no face masks.”

‘’The General identified himself and said he was coming from Abuja and on official duty. However, the court tried and convicted the other three passengers, for not complying with the stay at home order and wearing face masks.’’

She said that 75 culprits were convicted out of the 105 people who violated the ban on interstate travel at the border between Kaduna state and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as the Kaduna-Katsina state border last week.

The culprits were apprehended by senior officials of Kaduna State Government who were patrolling the borders and handed over the violators to the various mobile courts.

Dikko warned against the violation of the Coronavirus(COVID-19) Partial Lockdown Order 2020 and reminded that offenders shall be fined and in addition, may undergo community service for 7 days.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: