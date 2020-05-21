Kaduna Correctional Centre rejects EFCC convict for fear of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

A suspected COVID-19 patient brought to Kaduna Correctional Centre by EFCC has been rejected by the Controller of the Centre, Mr Sanusi Danmusa for fear of the pandemic.

The Controller said that the center decided to reject the convict brought in by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as a directive from above to protect inmates from contracting coronavirus.

The Kaduna Zonal Office of the EFCC had claimed that one convict, Sadiq Mustapha was brought to the center for admission but was turned back.

The controller however, maintained that the center had stopped accepting new convicts and visitors in order to check the spread of the virus.

“There is a center but only for inmates who might show any symptoms of COVID-19 ,” he said.

The Zonal Head of EFCC in Kaduna State, Yakubu Mailafia had expressed disappointed over the policy of Kaduna Correctional Center.

He said there must be an isolation center in all the correctional centers across the country to quarantine convicts or inmates when the need arises.

He said “EFCC has limitation of detaining inmates and correctional centers are the last bus stop of convicts. If they are rejected, where can we take them to?”

The EFCC had secured a 7 years prison term for Sadiq Mustapha without an option of fine, before Justice Mallong Peter of the Federal High Court, Kaduna for obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N6,100, 000 (Six Million One Hundred Thousand) and operating illegal bureau de change.

