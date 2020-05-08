Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Juventus join chase for Super Eagles midfield destroyer

On 8:55 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Leicester
Tottenham Hotspur’s Argentinian midfielder Erik Lamela (R) vies with Leicester City’s Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on September 21, 2019. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) 

Serie A leaders Juventus are also interested in signing Wilfred Ndidi according to reports in Italy.

Leicester City who are hoping to hold on to Ndidi now face a battle to resist the bids from Manchester United, Paris St Germain and now Juventus. Ndidi said to be worth €36 million was crucial to the Foxes campaign this season. They were third-placed before the Coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ: NFF gives out COVID-19 palliatives to clubs in Abuja

According to a report on CalcioMercato, the Serie A champions have identified Ndidi as the ideal man to boost Juventus midfield.

The 23-year-old, known for his tough-tackling and ball interception abilities, is earning recognition as one of the best players in the world in his position.

Leicester City signed Ndidi from KRC Genk for €17.6m in 2017.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!