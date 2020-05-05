Just in:  Peace Mass Logistics resume operations

Breaking News
Peace Mass Logistics(PML) a subsidiary of Peace Mass Transit involved in parcels and courier services has restarted operations today is Monday, May 4, 2020.

Operations of the subsidiary firm had been suspended along with those of the parent company, PMT, at the onset of the national lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

Since normal movements across Nigeria are still strictly regulated owing to the pandemic, people who have urgent parcels or consignments, including palliatives for family and loved ones, are encouraged to take advantage of our logistic services which are affordable, reliable and convenient.

So, allow PML to do your runs…to wherever!

Remember COVID-19 is still with us: Kindly Stay Home; Stay Safe!

