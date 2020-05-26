Just in: PDP Imo youth leader resigns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo state youth leader, Comrade Chibueze Ahanonu, Tuesday resigned his position from the party, as the number of top officials of the Party who have resigned continued to increase.

Ahanonu, who submitted his resignation letter to the party revealed this to newsmen in Owerri. However, the state executive members who have resigned their positions from the party, include: Publicity Secretary, Damian Opara, state Assistant Financial Secretary, Maximian Okedu, as well as state chairman of the party, Charles Ezekwem.

Ahanonu said his resignation was precipitated by few individuals who have hijacked the party for their self-centered reasons.

Vanguard gathered that the continued resignation of the state officers have created fears in the in the party.

A source from the party said: “We do not understand the type of resignation of members of our state executives. It was our state chairman, followed by the state publicity secretary and now the assistant Financial Secretary, have resigned.

“This is not good for our party. There is need to end this embarrassment, we don’t need this in our party, PDP, the PDP, should be strengthening its party and not seeing it’s members abandoning the party.

“I kno more people will resign. Our party must start reaching out to other people to find out their problem and end it now.”

