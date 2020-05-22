Just in: No moon sighted, we’ll continue to fast – NSCIA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Ramadan fast would continue on Saturday, said the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA on Friday.

Disclosing this, via its twitter handle, NSCIA, said, “There was no positive sighting report of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria, tomorrow is 30th Ramadan. An official statement from the Sultanate will be released shortly.”

There was no positive sighting report of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria, tomorrow is 30th Ramadan. An official statement from the Sultanate will be released shortly. — National Moonsighting Committee Nigeria (@moonsightingng) May 22, 2020

