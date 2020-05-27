JUST IN: Kaduna extends lockdown by 2 weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has extended by 2 weeks, the lockdown order which restricted movement in the state so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe said during a live broadcast on Tuesday evening that after 60 days, the State Government has reviewed the Quarantine Orders and approved the recommendation to extend the partial lockdown regulations for 2 weeks, with adjustments to permit the reopening of certain sectors.

She said “the extension was intended to preserve the state’s ability to protect citizens, empower citizens to lead the fight against Covid-19 and make necessary adjustments to the partial lockdown to permit the safe resumption of the pursuit of livelihoods in more sectors.”

READ ALSO:

The government explained that “schools, places of worship and markets will remain closed under the adjusted orders while relevant government officials and agencies will be engaging with religious leaders, transport unions, traditional institutions, market unions, school proprietors and other stakeholders as may be identified from time to time, to discuss the conditions and circumstances for a safe reopening of the sectors.”

Meanwhile, Sallah celebrations which signified the end of Muslim Ramadan fast, was hitch free in Kaduna metropolis and environs.

Muslim households performed prayers privately, while officials and rich individuals were busy distributing food items as palliatives to the needy and other vulnerable persons.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: